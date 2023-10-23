Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

