Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of National Instruments worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 30.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 314.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 155,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

National Instruments stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

