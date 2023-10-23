Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of ALLETE worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ALLETE by 174.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About ALLETE



ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

