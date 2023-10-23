Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.42 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,444 shares of company stock worth $2,820,592. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

