Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,928 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.