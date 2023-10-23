Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Autodesk by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $202.69 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.