Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average of $171.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.47%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

