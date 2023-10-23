Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.54 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

