Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,624 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

