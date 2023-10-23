Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Middleby worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIDD opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

