Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 21,919 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $117.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.