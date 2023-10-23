Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 34,885 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,885 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $1,990,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $73.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

