Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,614 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $427.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.98 and its 200-day moving average is $483.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

