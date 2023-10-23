Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,276 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

