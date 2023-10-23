Reviewing Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oracle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 18.40% -470.73% 8.83% Stem -22.92% -26.21% -9.90%

Volatility & Risk

Oracle has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

42.4% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oracle and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $49.95 billion 5.59 $8.50 billion $3.36 30.31 Stem $362.98 million 1.44 -$124.05 million ($1.00) -3.36

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oracle and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 0 11 14 0 2.56 Stem 1 7 7 0 2.40

Oracle presently has a consensus price target of $124.19, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. Stem has a consensus price target of $9.77, indicating a potential upside of 190.67%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Oracle.

Summary

Oracle beats Stem on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, the company offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management and procurement, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.