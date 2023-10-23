Reviewing Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Proliance International has a beta of 4.36, meaning that its stock price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proliance International and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Visteon $3.76 billion 0.95 $124.00 million $4.60 27.55

Profitability

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

This table compares Proliance International and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Visteon 3.27% 20.35% 6.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Visteon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proliance International and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 1 5 6 0 2.42

Visteon has a consensus target price of $165.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Proliance International.

Summary

Visteon beats Proliance International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of heat exchange products and temperature control parts for heavy duty aftermarket. Its products include condensers, compressors, accumulators and driers, evaporators, radiators, radiator cores, condensers, charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers and specialty heat exchangers. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; power electronics units; and telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; SmartCore Studio, a PC-based configuration tool to generate hypervisor configurations; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Van Buren, Michigan.

