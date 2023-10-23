Reviewing Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment 32.74% 16.81% 6.45% Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.04 $502.77 million $14.25 2.37 Alliance Entertainment $1.18 billion 0.05 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Alliance Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sphere Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alliance Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sphere Entertainment and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 4 0 0 2.00 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Alliance Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Alliance Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

