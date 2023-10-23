Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $355.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.70.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $206.77 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

