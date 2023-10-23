Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

