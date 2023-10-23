Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $112.99 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00017769 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $112.99 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00041024 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00144394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021993 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003377 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.25500161 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.