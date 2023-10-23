Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.