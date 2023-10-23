Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

