Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $681,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

