Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

