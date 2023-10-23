Signaturefd LLC Buys 11,791 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MUFG

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.