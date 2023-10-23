Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $67.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,283. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

