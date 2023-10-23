Signaturefd LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

