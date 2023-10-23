Signaturefd LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $808.47 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $827.03 and a 200-day moving average of $782.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

