Signaturefd LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,573,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,398,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.26 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 152.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

