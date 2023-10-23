Signaturefd LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.88.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $907.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $729.59 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

