Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

