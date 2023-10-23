Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

