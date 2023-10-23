Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $103.06 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

