Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $4.47 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.