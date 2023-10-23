Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.