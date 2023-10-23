Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8,098.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,098 ($98.91) and last traded at GBX 8,106 ($99.01), with a volume of 9301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,174 ($99.84).

SPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($140.47) to £111 ($135.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,520.96 and its 200-day moving average is £104.49. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,868.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 46 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

