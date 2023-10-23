Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $16.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

