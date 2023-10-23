Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 79.6% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2 %

SWK stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

