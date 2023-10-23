Strs Ohio Acquires 12,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,800 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.16 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

