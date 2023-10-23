Strs Ohio Acquires 1,586 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $100.43 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

