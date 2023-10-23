Strs Ohio Acquires 3,173 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Universal Display by 604.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Universal Display stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

