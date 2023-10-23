Strs Ohio Acquires 6,300 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

