Strs Ohio Acquires 9,700 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. William Blair started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

