Strs Ohio Buys 1,330 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $71.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.