Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 61.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 41.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $206,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -382.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.