Strs Ohio Has $1.69 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strs Ohio raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,192,000 after purchasing an additional 196,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $92.05 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

