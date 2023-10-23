Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 192.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Trading Down 0.3 %

MMS opened at $77.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

