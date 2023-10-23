Strs Ohio Invests $1.63 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

