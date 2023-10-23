Strs Ohio Invests $1.74 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

