Strs Ohio Purchases 6,036 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $12,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 654,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE ESI opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.
Insider Transactions at Element Solutions
In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.