Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vontier by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vontier by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vontier by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

VNT stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

